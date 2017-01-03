Employees robbed at ATM machine at gunpoint in North Charleston

Credit: Google
Credit: Google

 

NCPD is searching for the suspect seen running in this surveillance image. The Garda Logistics guard is on the left at the machine. Credit: NCPD
NCPD is searching for the suspect seen running in this surveillance image. The Garda Logistics guard is on the left at the machine. Credit: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a robbery of an ATM Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on January 3, Officers responded to the Wells Fargo ATM machine at 6060 Rivers Ave.

According to the victims, two Garda Logistics employees, they were replenishing cash at ATM when two males approached from the parking lot with hoodies over their faces and handguns.

One suspect picked up two canisters containing an undetermined amount of cash while the other suspect kept his gun pointed at the victims.

The suspects then got into a black Infiniti sedan and fled the scene.

If you have any information, contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

