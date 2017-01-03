Dog recovering after being shot in the head

A dog is now recovering after being shot in the head.

There is now a Facebook page following the Chase’s recovery. The page says the German Shepard arrived at a homeowners door with a huge gash in his head. He was covered in fleas, soaking wet and shaking in fear.

When cleaning the wound, the homeowners say it appeared he was shot in close range by a paintball gun.

They took him to veterinarian. He was cleaned, vaccinated and put on antibiotics for his infection.

The vet said he looked healthy and in great condition, but he did have a bacterial infection and a bird shot from a shotgun, not a paintball gun, was found embedded in his wound.

Unfortunately, Chase did not have a microchip, so they posted pictures in an attempt to find his home, but are hoping his family were not the ones to abuse him.

There is a GoFundMe page set up, you can click here for more information. You can click here to follow his recovery.