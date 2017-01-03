Dog recovering after being shot in the head

By Published:
chase

A dog is now recovering after being shot in the head.

There is now a Facebook page following the Chase’s recovery. The page says the German Shepard arrived at a homeowners door with a huge gash in his head. He was covered in fleas, soaking wet and shaking in fear.

When cleaning the wound, the homeowners say it appeared he was shot in close range by a paintball gun.

They took him to veterinarian. He was cleaned, vaccinated and put on antibiotics for his infection.

The vet said he looked healthy and in great condition, but he did have a bacterial infection and a bird shot from a shotgun, not a paintball gun, was found embedded in his wound.

Unfortunately, Chase did not have a microchip, so they posted pictures in an attempt to find his home, but are hoping his family were not the ones to abuse him.

There is a GoFundMe page set up, you can click here for more information. You can click here to follow his recovery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s