Democrats target 8 Cabinet nominees, threaten to drag out process

(CNN) — Senate Democrats are vowing to stall action on eight of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees tasked with carrying out his economic, law enforcement and regulatory agenda, a senior Democratic aide told CNN Monday.

If carried through, the threat that could delay confirming the President-elect’s choices for months.

Those targeted include secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson, attorney general pick Jeff Sessions and health and human services secretary hopeful Tom Price.

Democrats warn if they don’t get the nominees’ required background information and financial records and have adequate time to review them before confirmation hearings are held, they’ll drag out confirmation votes with a series of procedural maneuvers.

While Democrats are unlikely to have the votes to block most of these nominees, their threat to delay the confirmation process of Trump’s Cabinet could hamper the new administration, which has promised a fast start in undoing policies of outgoing President Barack Obama.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans confirmation votes on multiple nominees on the afternoon of Inauguration Day, something that could now be in jeopardy if Democrats carry out their threat of imposing procedural hurdles.

However, Republicans said they weren’t convinced the delaying tactics from incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would succeed.

Any “attempt by Republicans to have a series of rushed, truncated hearings before Inauguration Day and before the Congress and public have adequate information on all of them is something Democrats will vehemently resist,” Schumer said in a written statement. “If Republicans think they can quickly jam through a whole slate of nominees without a fair hearing process, they’re sorely mistaken.”