Lightning strike causes house fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Fire Department and EMS are investigating a reported structure fire on Johns Island, according to Charleston County dispatch.

The call came in at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Headquarters Plantation Drive. Officials were still on the scene at 4:10 a.m.

According to St. Johns Fire officials, the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The fire was put out before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported.

fire was out in 20min. Not much visible damage to outside of home, but significant damage inside.

