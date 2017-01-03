Lightning strike causes house fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Fire Department and EMS are investigating a reported structure fire on Johns Island, according to Charleston County dispatch.
The call came in at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Headquarters Plantation Drive. Officials were still on the scene at 4:10 a.m.
According to St. Johns Fire officials, the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The fire was put out before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
We have a News 2 crew headed to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
