Auto Truck Group brings up to 50 new jobs to Summerville

Up to 50 new jobs are headed to Berkeley County. Auto Truck Group is opening a plant in the Summerville area.

The company is opening a plant on the I-26 frontage road in the old Williams Logistics building.

Berkeley County Public Information Officer Michael Múle says this is a long established company. “Auto Truck Group is a 100 year old company and they upfit vans and trucks for companies/industries. Recently they signed an agreement with Mercedes Benz.”

The company will take vans, like Sprinter vans made here in the Lowcountry, and customize them for individual customers. “The positions that they are gonna be hiring for, a lot of these will involve welding. And so they manufacture parts, they then install those parts. Boxes in trucks. Anything industry needs custom to make sure that their process works, ATG will provide the added manufacturing and installation.”

In addition to the jobs, more than a million dollars is being invested at the plant itself. “Auto Truck Group is gonna invest a million dollars here in Berkeley County and create 50 jobs. It’s further proof that Berkeley County is open for business and and Berkeley County means business.”

You can find more information about Auto Truck Group and how you can get one of those jobs at http://www.berkeleymeansbusiness.com.

