Authorities search for missing trailer

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) -On November 21, 2016 authorities responded to Walmart in the Town of Summerville in reference to the theft of a trailer.

Upon arrival authorities made contact with the victim who advised that at approximately 8:45 p.m. he and his wife entered Walmart to shop, leaving thier parked Ford work van, and attached 12x 6 Black Clays Utility Trailer in the parking lot.

According to police documentation the trailer was all black with wood flooring and had green and yellow stickers with the words “Sparrow & Kennedy” on the wheel well covers.

The victim advised, the following items were located in the trailer, a Lennox Condenser Unit, a Lennox Air Handler, and a Hand Dolly.

According to the victim, the couple exited Walmart and returned to his vehicle, the utility trailer and all the items that were sitting inside the trailer were gone.

The victim returned to the store in attempt to view surveillance video of the incident, but were told by store employees that he must return the next day to view the video.

Anyone with information on this incident, passenger in truck in question, or the truck in question is asked to the Summerville Police Department.

The victims of the crime offering a reward in connection a the recovery of their stolen trailer