AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old David Puckett, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Monday afternoon.

David is described as a white male, 4 feet tall, weighing 48 pounds. He has brown eyes and light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black shirt, green camo pants and black boots with an orange stripe.

Officials say David wandered away from his home on Saturday, December 31 around 5:30 p.m.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were helping search for David Monday by going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home. Bloodhounds are also searching for him, so police are asking citizens to stop voluntary searches in an effort to not interfere with the bloodhounds doing their jobs.

Authorities also questioned all known sex offenders in the area Monday.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected, but they’ve asked for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather.

His mother says he was only wearing a light jacket. On Sunday night, she issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him.

Previous searches aided by a bloodhound and a helicopter didn’t turn up any clues.

If you have any information on David’s whereabouts, call the Aurora Police Department’s tip line at any of the following phone numbers:

303-739-1870

303-739-1865

303-739-1868

Authorities are also looking for both residential and commercial videos. If you have video that you believe would be beneficial to this investigation, contact authorities.

A $10,000 reward made possible by the Aurora Police Reward Fund is being offered.