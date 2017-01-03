4 killed in Alabama tornado have ties to Charleston

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The four people who were killed when a tree fell on a home as a tornado swept through a rural Alabama community on Monday evening, have ties to the Lowcountry.

News 2 has learned that Folly Beach Police officer Sgt. Cross lost family members in the tornado that his Rehobeth, Alabama. We’re told seven people were home at the time when the tornado struck.

Sgt. Cross’ sister Tonya and her husband, and his sister’s ex-husband survived. Cross’s other sister, his niece, Amanda, and two family friends died.

One of the surviving family members started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for the funeral and burial cost.