GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday.

According to Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Jose W. Santos, Jr., 20, of Andrews, died from multiple body trauma.

Officials say the Chevrolet Camaro Santos was driving on January 3 crossed the center line, on Georgetown County lane of Highway 41, hitting an 18-wheeler head on.

The accident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol.