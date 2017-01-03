18-year-old arrested following deadly home invasion in Linconlnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Lincolnville.

Joseph Lamar Brown, 18, of Summerville, is charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old Johnny Glenn Pritchard Sr.

Just before 1 p.m. on December 23, officials responded to 705 East Thomas Street in Lincolnville to investigate a report of a shooting.

Authorities say, Brown, armed with a handgun, entered Pritchard’s home through an opened front door and demanded money. After taking money, he shot the victim in the head, and ran from the scene, according to an affidavit.

Pritchard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, witnesses saw Brown dropping large sums of cash and a personal cell phone as he fled the scene. Investigators were later able to determine the cell phone was that of Brown.

Brown’s bond hearing is set for January 4 at 2 p.m.