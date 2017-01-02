VIDEO: Road rage incident caught on video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) — More than a week after a terrifying Iowa road rage incident, many are asking why authorities aren’t doing anything about it.

A semi driver was heading west on Highway 30 near Cedar Rapids when video shows a white car swerving in front of it and slamming on its brakes. The truck was just inches away from smashing into the back of the car on several occasions.

The driver of the truck says she contacted police, but was told there was nothing that could be done.

Mark Lowe with the Iowa Deptment of Transportation explained.

“I would be careful not to second guess the state patrol because part of what they’re evaluating is not only is there a violation there that I can identify but is there enough information to connect that violation to a specific driver so that I can make a citation stick.”

The truck driver says she likely made the driver in the white car angry when he had to wait for her to pass another truck.