Sticking with your fitness resolution

Most gyms are packed at the beginning of the year, like 9Round in West Ashley, but trainers say there are some things you can do to make sure your fitness resolution sticks to the end of the year.

Brandon Hargrove, the owner of 9Round West Ashley, says the New Year’s resolution spike is predictable.

He says, “January, usually a 25-30% increase absolutely.”

And he says most of those new members fall off the fitness wagon by February. But, there are some things you can do to make your workout goals reality.

Hargrove says, “The biggest thing I tell people to do is get in a routine. Whether it’s before work or after work before you go home. Once you go home most people tend to not come back out.”

And don’t forget to match the exercise with a healthy diet.

He says, “A lot of people don’t really think about the nutrition and just think about working out, working out, working out. But nutrition is about 85-90% of losing weight.”

While there are a million excuses to skip the gym, trainers say it gets easier after taking that first step.

Hargrove says, “Just try it. It doesn’t matter what gym you go to, just open the door that’s the hardest part. Once you open the door, that door weighs 9,000 pounds trying to get in, but walking in it’s so much easier.”

If you are looking to make a new fitness routine a part of your lifestyle in 2017, trainers say it’s best to start slow.