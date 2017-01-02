Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff to honor slain trooper

WHTM Staff Published:
(Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)
(Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

HESSTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags across Pennsylvania will fly at half-staff in memory of Trooper Landon Weaver.

Weaver was killed Friday night in Huntingdon County while investigating a protection from abuse order.

Weaver, who was just 23 years old, had only been on the job for a year. He is survived by his wife.

The suspect, 32-year-old Jason Robison, was shot and killed during a confrontation with police at a mobile home not far from his residence. He refused commands to surrender and made threats to harm additional officers.

On Saturday, there was a moving tribute to Trooper Weaver’s life on Route 22 in Mifflin County. A line of state police cruisers drove through the area with lights on, under an American flag held up by fire trucks.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday.

