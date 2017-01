Charleston-area attorney Mark Peper was arrested early Monday morning on DUI charges and possession of cocaine.

Peper, 38, was arrested on charges of DUI, possession of cocaine and open container, according to Charleston County jail records.

He was booked at 1:44 a.m. on Monday, and held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

