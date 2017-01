Related Coverage 1 dead in early morning wreck in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Coroner has released the identity of the person killed on Interstate 26 on Saturday, December 31.

Shawn Jerrad Etier, 43, of Johns Island died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, chest, and head, according to Dorchester County Coroner Alice Durr.

At about 2 a.m., Eiter was headed East on Interstate 26 near mile marker 178 when his Ford F350 left the road, ran into the media, and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.