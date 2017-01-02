GREEN POND, S.C. (WCBD) — A Green Pond family is displaced following a fire at their home on New Year’s Eve.

Officials say the family of three adults and three children returned from church to find smoke coming from their Oregon Road home.

According to the Colleton County Fire-rescue, an investigation revealed the fire started from a space heater that had been left running and spread to a nearby sofa. Most of the fire was contained to the area of the sofa.

Almost all personal belongings were saved. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, The Red Cross provided the family with financial assistance for replacement of food and clothing, along with comfort kits containing person hygiene items.

Family displaced following New Year's Eve fire in Colleton County