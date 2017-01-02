Family demands answers after woman is found dead on North Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A local civil rights organization will hold a news conference in reference to a recent murder in North Charleston.

According to the National Action Network, Quadeedrah Clinton’s family will be in attendance.

The briefing will take place at 1800 Iris Street on Tuesday, January 3 at 12 noon.

Clinton’s family is demanding answers in her death.

North Charleston Police officers found the 38-year-old unresponsive on a sidewalk on Iris Street on Friday, December 30. According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Clinton died as a result of a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton’s boyfriend, Bernard Mackey, is charged in connection with her death. Mackey is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.