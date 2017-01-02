Bullet from celebratory gunfire falls through Ga. family home

WJBF Staff Published:
(WJBF)
(WJBF)

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — A Richmond County family is thankful to be alive tonight after a stray bullet went through their roof and into their kitchen seconds after the start of 2017.

The Turner family lives on Cougar Court in Hephzibah.

They sent us pictures of the hole in their roof.

They say they heard celebratory gunfire in the area during New Year’s Eve.

Just after midnight, they heard a loud bang in their kitchen.

That’s when they noticed the hole in their roof and the bullet on their kitchen floor.

Two members of the family had just left the kitchen minutes earlier while they were getting a snack.

Investigators took the bullet as evidence and are trying to figure out who shot it.

Deputies say if you shoot a gun into the air, you could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of $1,000, or worse if someone is injured or killed.

The Turner family has a GoFundMe Page up to help them repair the roof damage.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s