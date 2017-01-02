14 families displaced after apartment fire in the upstate

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least 14 families were forced out of their homes after a fire tore through an apartment complex on the first day of the New Year.

Wade Hampton Fire Department, Boiling Springs Fire Department, and Pelham-Batesville fire departments responded to the fire just after 2 p.m. Sunday to the Crestmont at Thornblade apartment complex on Crestmont Way.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire started on a balcony and spread to the attic.

At least 28 apartments could be damaged, according to the fire marshal.

The Red Cross says 23 units were affected by the fire.

The organization is helping 14 families that were displaced, but says more could be displaced once they return home from the holidays.

As of Sunday night, the cause of the fire had not been determined.