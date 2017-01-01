NCPD investigating first homicide of 2017

North Charleston, South Carolina (WCBD)- North Charleston Police Department is investigating their first homicide of 2017.

Deputy Chief David Cheatle says, it happened just after 1:00am Sunday morning in the parking lot of Andrews Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at 3713 Dorchester Road. Once they arrived on scene they found a black male in front of the store with an apparent gunshot wound.

Please call the North Charleston Police Department at (843) 822-1132 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 with any information that could help or aid with the investigation.