‘M.A.S.H.’ star William Christopher dies at 84

By Published:
In this April 19, 2009 file photo, actor William Christopher arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. Jason Merritt / Getty Images
In this April 19, 2009 file photo, actor William Christopher arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA (AP)- “M.A.S.H.” star William Christopher has died. He was 84.

Christopher’s agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated Press that Christopher’s wife says her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on “M.A.S.H.,” the 1970s TV show set during the Korean War.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s