Charleston County deputies investigate deadly New Year’s morning crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — A 23-year-old is dead, and another charged with felony DUI, in an early New Year’s morning wreck.

Deputies say 23-year-old Lorenzo Baker was driving with passenger Charles Cox on Ashley River Road near Wappoo Road around 1:30 a.m. The car slid across traffic lanes and hit a tree stump at a high speed.

Baker and Cox both were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina. Cox died at the hospital.

Authorities say Baker had been drinking and charged him with a felony of Driving Under the Influence resulting in a fatality.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.