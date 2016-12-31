Making final plans for the last day of the year

Rebecca Collett By Published:
Welcome 2017

Families are invited to Marion Square from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m.

The free event offers a family friendly, non-alcoholic event featuring kid friendly activities, including jump castles, face painting, a crazy hat station, a photo booth and a karaoke stage.

Local bands will also perform.

The lineup for the Main Stage kicks off at 6pm and includes performances from New Galaxy Band and Whiskey Diablo.

Folly Beach rings in 2017 with the annual flip-flop drop and fireworks. Festivities are featured on Center Street where the giant pair of glittery flip-flops descend to mark the stroke of midnight followed by a huge fireworks show.

