Baghdad blasts kill at least 28

BAGHDAD (AP) – Police and medical officials say that a pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad have killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54.

The attacks took place early this morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery.

Details were sketchy in the immediate aftermath. Police at first said a pair of back-to-back roadside bombs exploded. But later police concluded two suicide bombers blew themselves up.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

