One person died after an early morning crash in Dorchester County, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Ford F350 was heading east on Interstate 26 and ran into the media hitting a tree.

The wreck happened just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning around mile marker 178. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

No other cars were involved in the wreck. There were no passengers in the truck.