Woman found fatally shot on North Charleston sidewalk

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police and EMS are on the scene where a woman was found shot dead in the sidewalk in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police officers responded to 1806 Iris St. at 5:50 a.m. on Friday in reference to an unresponsive women in the sidewalk, according to North Charleston Police. She is described as a black woman in her thirties.

According to police, it appears the woman had a gunshot wound. Detectives are actively investigating the case at this time.

