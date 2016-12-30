Woman found dead on sidewalk in North Charleston; boyfriend charged in connection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old man is facing charges after his girlfriend was found shot dead on a sidewalk in North Charleston.

Authorities say Bernard Mackey is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

North Charleston Police officers responded to 1806 Iris Street at 5:50 a.m. on Friday, December 30 after Quadeedrah Clinton, 38 was found unresponsive on the sidewalk.

According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Clinton died as a result of a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mackey is the boyfriend of the victim.