WATCH LIVE: 2 trapped after logging truck crashes into building in SC

GREENVILLE COUNTY., S.C. (WSPA) — A logging truck crashed into a building at Hwy 14 and Chandler Road, according to the Greer Police Department.

The truck is now on its side and the cab of the truck is inside the building,

Two people are trapped inside the truck after it crashed into Jimmy’s Garage, police say.

Several other cars were also involved in the accident.

At least one person has been taken from the scene on a stretcher.

Hwy 14 is closed from Pine Street to Country Club Road.

The road closure is expected to last for at least four hours.

The coroner’s office says they have not been called to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.