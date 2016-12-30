The mission of the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Club is to connect caring adults with children to build positive character

The Distinguished Gentlemen Club is a mentoring program with an emphasis on building a network of positive males through mentorship, community involvement and life skill training.

The program has been in the Tri-county area since 2008 as a part of the Connections and You Inc non-profit organization.

Founder Ricardo Perry and program director ReZsaun Lewis joined News 2’s Octavia Mitchell on Midday to talk about the program, and the need for mentors and donations.

For more information, visit  http://www.dgcsummerville.com.

