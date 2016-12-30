Sumter County deputies search for stolen trailer

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) — Sumter County investigators are looking for three men who cut open a gate and stole a trailer from a Sumter business on Christmas Eve.

Surveillance video captured the three men entering the locked gate at Madison Industries around 3:30 a.m. The trio took a black and silver Arising 6×12 enclosed trailer valued at $2,250, according to sheriff spokesman Ken Bell.

Deputies say the damage to the gate was estimated at $900.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIMESC. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.