SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Summerville Police are investigating a robbery at The First Palmetto Bank on Friday.

According to Summerville Police, a thin black man, approximately six feet tall, with his face covered entered the building and demanded money around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30. No weapons were displayed, and the suspect left the bank on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The bank is located at 211 North Main Street.

The investigation is ongoing.