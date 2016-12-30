Sober or slammer campaign now underway in the Lowcountry

This is the last weekend of 2016. Lots of folks will be celebrating the new year. If you drink, don’t drive.

The Highway Patrol’s Sober or Slammer campaign went into effect at 6pm Friday night.

It’s a major effort to keep you safe on the roads. Trooper Matt Southern says it is an attempt to solve a deadly problem. “Last year state wide during the New Years period we lost 7 people on our roadways and that’s 7 too many. One in my mind is one too many.”

Southern says more highway patrolmen, a number of checkpoints and increased patrols are in effect during Sober or Slammer.

At places like Vickerys at Shem Creek, bartender Rachel Kofoid says they are also working to prevent DUI. “We’ll be quick with cutting people off if they’re getting a little too inebriated. We’ll be on our toes, especially that day and that night… we have Lyft cards. We’ll call crazy Carl for you. He will take you anywhere you need to go. Myself and my other managers have driven people home before.”

But if you insist on driving drunk, Southern says there are consequences. “Personal consequences of going to jail. No one what’s to ring in the new year behind bars, paying for attorneys fees, paying for any classes that you’ll have to take, looking at about a thousand bucks for first offense driving under the influence sometimes higher. And then if you have to have an attorney that gets close to $10,000. Most of us don’t have that sitting around.”

Trooper Southern says it’s easy to know if you have had too much to drink. If you have had even a sip, don’t drive.

Sober or Slammer continues through Midnight Jan 2nd.

