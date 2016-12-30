Man found dead from gunshot wound ﻿inside of car in McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigting a fatal shooting in McClellanville.

Authorities say shortly after midnight on December 30, deputies responded to 824 Burgin Road after receiving a call in reference to a shooting.

A manwas inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to spokeswoman Lieutenant Rita Zelinsky. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the victim’s identity from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200. 

