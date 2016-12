MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Ahead of the New Year’s holiday weekend, several agencies in the Lowcountry are releasing information on locations where safety checkpoints will take place.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

• December 30 – Embassy Drive and Celebrity Drive.

• December 31 – Wallace- Ackerman Drive.

• January 1 – Hwy 61 near Ashley River Drive.

Deputies with the Traffic Unit and Target Zero will also be conducting DUI and other traffic enforcement to attempt to reduce traffic accidents.