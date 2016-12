CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say, Joan Schultz, 50, of West Ashley was last seen on December 29, at approximately 1 p.m. in downtown Charleston near Smith Street.

Scholz was last seen driving a red Nissan Versa with South Carolina tag IKL523.

She is described as a white female, standing at 5’6, weighing about 230 pounds. Scholz has blue eyes and auburn hair.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200.