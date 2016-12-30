Authorities investigate robbery at CVS in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police is investigating an armed robbery at a business on St. James Ave.

Authorities responded to the CVS on Friday, December 30 at 7:25 p.m.

No other details were provided from the supervisor except the incident remains under investigation.

We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

