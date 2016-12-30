2016, an inspiration for a horror movie

(MEDIA GENERAL) — The end of the year is a time for reflection and self-renewal. Some look back at the year with content while others look forward to leave their woes of the past year behind and start anew.

The comedy trio Friend Dog Studios wished to provide relief and capture the frustrations and sad events of the year by creating a horror movie trailer titled “2016: The Movie.”

The video, released on YouTube this week, is beginning to trend with more than 500,000 views.

It begins innocently, just like many other terrifying films.

A couple is ushering the New Year by throwing a New Year’s Eve party in their newly-purchased house when… Take a look.