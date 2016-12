COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are currently searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle, with a child inside.

Authorities are searching the area of Two Notch Road.

We’re told while at a convenience store, the victim left the vehicle to pay for gas. The suspect then drove away with the child inside.

The child and vehicle were immediately located.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement.