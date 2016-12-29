State re-trial for Michael Slager now set

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The state retrial of Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist, has been set.

According to an order filed on Thursday, December 29, the re-trial will be held on March 1, 2017.

A mistrial was declared in early December after a jury said that it was unable to unanimously agree on a verdict.The judge had told jurors they could also consider a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Slager was standing trial for shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott to death in North Charleston after stopping him for having a broken taillight. Cellphone video taken by a bystander of the shooting was shown widely in the media and on the internet and sparked national outrage.

Jurors had deliberated more than 22 hours over four days.