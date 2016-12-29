Search continues for man who fired at officers while fleeing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities continue to search for a man who exchanged gunfire with an Allendale police officer after crashing a stolen truck.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry said Thursday there’s no indication the suspect was injured. None of the three officers involved were struck.

Media outlets report a high-speed chase about 2 a.m. Wednesday ended with the man crashing into the side of a grocery store in the rural town of Allendale. The man fired as he fled and jumped over a fence.

Berry says only one of the officers fired back. The suspect’s name isn’t known.

Allendale police asked SLED to investigate.