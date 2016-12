GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person has been transported to a Georgetown County hospital after being recovered from a canal.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office, on Thursday, December 29, at approximately 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to the canal adjacent to Live Oak Ln. in reference to an unresponsive male located in the water.

Medics transported the male to the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

No word on his condition at this time.