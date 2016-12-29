Laing alumni celebrate 150 years and work to preserve the school’s rich history

It’s a monumental year for the Mount Pleasant School Laing. Tonight, the Laing High School Alumni Association will hold a gala to celebrate the school’s150th year of educating students East of the Cooper.Many know Laing as one of the top STEM middle schools in the country, in a new state of the art facility, but Laing has a long rich history that dates back to right after the Civil War. It’s the first accredited school to educate African Americans in South Carolina. Now graduates of Laing are on a mission to continue to preserve the history and legacy of their beloved alma mater.

Laing was called different names and was housed in various locations in Mount Pleasant throughout its long history. First, The Negro School, The School for Colored Children, Laing Industrial and Normal School, and Laing High School.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, the school was founded in 1866 by Cornelia Hancock, a Quaker and a Union army nurse. “The school started in 1866, January 29th 1866 in an old charred church in Mount Pleasant,” says Pearl Ascue with the Laing Alumni Association. Hancock started the school in a church in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village for recently freed slaves. “We know that schools were illegal for African Americans in 1866,” Pearl says.

From 1866 to 1970, the segregated Laing had ten principals. The school would later be named for Henry M. Laing from The Friends Association and Pennsylvania Abolition Society, which provided funds for the school.

Laing evolved over the years, and eventually became a high school on Highway 17 in the Six Mile community in1953. The high school was closed in 1970 after the desegregation of Charleston county schools.

Now the member of the Laing High School Alumni Association are on a mission. Rosalee Washington Coaxum graduated from Laing’s last class in the Old Village. “We had a real time hard time getting to school. A lot of times we had to catch a ride to get to school from seven mile to Mount Pleasant. It’s a lot of history at Laing School for me, and I would like the tradition to go on because my children, my grandchildren, and my great grandchildren will know the heritage of Laing.”

A historical marker for Laing stands at the site of the school’s first building on Royal Avenue in the Old Village. The Alumni Association is working for an additional marker to highlight the historical significance of the Highway 17 site. which closed years ago. Pearl Ascue graduated from Laing in 1963. She says, “In 1940, Laing became the first certified public school to educate African Americans in the state of South Carolina. That is significant. That’s why we want to preserve and we want that historical marker there at the six mile site” They also want the new marker to include all of the principals who led the school during segregation; Cornelia Hancock, Abby Munro, M.Antionette O’Neil, Charlotte Ross Powell, J. Michael Graves, John R. Collins, William H. Swinton, William E. Rouse, Fletcher A. Linton, and Miriam Moore Brown. “We want to identify the people who were instrumental in carrying forward the education of blacks,” says Dorothy Fludd, a member of the Class of 1955, and researcher for the group. Fludd says, “The name Cornelia Hancock is repeated, but the information is different because the other principals should also be listed, because they have contributed to our education.”

For these loyal Laing ladies, all the hard work and research to see this mission through is well worth the effort. because to them, Laing means, pride, progress, and preservation. “The name Laing holds dear to my heart,” says Loretta Smalls Richardson, a member of the Class of 1965. Richardson goes on to say, “I would love for not only my children, but their children to realize that’s a precious name to be proud of, and we want them and others that come along to know the history of it.”

The Laing Alumni Association applied to have a historical marker erected on the Highway 17 property of the former Laing building in the Six Mile community, but the South Carolina Department of Archives denied the request. They said Laing already has one historical marker. News 2 called the Department of Archives to find out the next step, but has not heard back yet.

The ladies say they plan to continue to pursue their mission.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page has declared 2016 a year of commemoration and celebration of Laing’s 150th anniversary. A proclamation from Charleston County School District honoring the 150th is on display in the school.

The celebration gala will be held tonight at Alhambra Hall at 7 p-m. Tickets are 30-dollars. All money raised goes to support student scholarships.

