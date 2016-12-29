Have your say on which intersections need to be changed on I-526

Are you sick and tired of traffic problems on I 526? Well you have a chance to give input on how to fix the problem.

Fuad Kader works at Jerusalem Market and Deli in the Tanger Outlets Shopping Center. “It’s always busy there is a lot of traffic accidents.”

He says I-526 needs to be fixed. “It takes probably, for a 20 minute ride, it could take 45 minutes to an hour.”

The state department of transportation is trying to get your input on how to fix that. Last month, they began a survey online about the 526 Lowcountry Corridor. They want to see which intersections people are having the most problems with.

Joy Riley is the I-526 program manager. She says they are doing the survey because, “There could be things going on out there that my traffic study is not going to show me.”

They plan to keep the survey up until the middle of next month.

Kader says he hopes this work addresses this real problem. “I hope they fix it because the area is getting very very busy you know, there is more and more people everyday in the Charleston area.”

Riley says this is a fairly time-consuming process. You won’t see any actual work being done on 526 until 2019 or even 2020.

You can take the survey online at http://www.526lowcountrycorridor.com/survey/.

