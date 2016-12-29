Group aims to curb violence in Lowcountry in 2017

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An anti-violence group is hoping 2017 will be a better year than 2016. The United Black Men of Charleston County held a press conference thursday detailing what they have done to mitigate violence in certain neighborhoods.

The UBMCC formed in April and says their outreach program is starting to catch on in the Dorchester Waylyn neighborhood. “The mother of crime is poverty,” said Tory Fields, “they feel disenfranchised and it leads to people trying to live.”

There have been 31 homicides in North Charleston in 2016. A significant increase compared to just 2015 when 22 were killed in the third largest city in South Carolina.

The UBMCC says it is not discouraged by this years numbers, but rather sees it as a reason why their formation is necessary. The group plans to visit and meet with kids at more neighborhoods in 2017 to help protect their future. “It [the murder rate] may be alarming, but that’s why we’re unified,” said DeAndre Muhammad, “that’s why we’re here to access our gifts, talents and resources so that as we see the homicide rates at alarming rates – eventually we will see them go down.”