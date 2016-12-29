Cat shot with arrow, $1,000 reward for information

A cat was shot with an arrow in West Ashley on Wednesday, and now there is reward to find the person responsible. The cat, Goldie, was shot through the leg with an arrow and now is leg is fractured in four places, in addition to an infection and nerve damage.

Goldie’s owner’s daughter, Robbin Classen, says, “Goldie is a cat who never really leaves the yard, so I’m thinking he was in his own yard when this happened, and it had to be a very close shot.”

Goldie’s family thinks because of the extent of the damage, it was no accident.

Classen says, “No, by any means it was no accident.”

Goldie was found under the house with an arrow still lodged in his leg, it took hours to get him out and to an emergency vet.

Classen says, “We are on our way in now to find out the results.”

Goldie’s family told News 2 the vet is going to try and fix the leg in surgery on Friday, but there is a chance the leg will need to be amputated.

Classen says, “It’s going to be a long road, but he’ll be okay.”

A family friend, DeDe Tyler, says, “He’ll be fine on three legs I think.”

Classen says, “Three legs is okay.”

They say they are suspicious that the cat may have been shot by a child playing with a new Christmas present. But whoever it is, the family asks they come forward and take responsibility.

Classen says, “It’s unbelievable and I just hope they will come forward and if this was a child I think the parents should teach them how to use these things correctly.”

Coastal Pain Center is also donating a reward for $1,000 for anyone who has information about who shot this cat. The Charleston Animal Society has volunteered to use money from Caitlyn’s Anti-Cruelty Fund to help with medical costs, and there is also a You Caring page to help the family with Goldie’s care.

Classen says, “It’s just amazing. I’m overwhelmed. You know when you get in times like these you know where the love and where your friends are and I just can’t thank them enough.”