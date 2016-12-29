Bond set for 18-year-old arrested in Orangeburg gas station shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager accused of a parking lot shooting that sent two to a hospital faced a judge on Thursday afternoon.

Laquan Boatwright, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Bond was set on the two charges at $60,000 total.

Authorities say the incident took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 27 at the Shell Station at the corner of Cannon Bridge and Cordova Roads. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rich Walker, Boatwright taken into custody the following day.

An investigation revealed a group of males were shooting a video in the parking lot of the store when they were approached by several other people. A dispute broke out which then turned into shots fired, according to witnesses.

Security video captured others who may have information.

Authorities would like to speak with the male in the blue jacket shown in the video above. If you have any information, contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.