BJ’s Wholesale Club announces $10,000 donation, partnership with Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — BJ’s Wholesale Club announced a $10,000 donation and partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank, a Feeding America Member food bank. The donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation will help alleviate hunger in the community by supporting the food bank’s acquisition of fresh, nutritious food during the holiday season.

“BJ’s is committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to support the Lowcountry Food Bank,” said Kirk Saville, senior vice president of corporate communications at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “This partnership marks the beginning of BJ’s presence in South Carolina, and we’re happy to help the Lowcountry Food Bank source fresh, nutritious food during the holiday season.”

The BJ’s Wholesale Club is slated for opening in Spring 2017 and will provide affordable fresh food options to the community that beat grocery store prices every day. Additionally, through its Feeding Communities Program, the Club will donate unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products on a daily basis to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need.

“We are excited about our new partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Pat Walker, President and CEO of the Lowcountry Food Bank. “Their generous donation will help provide thousands of families impacted by food insecurity with nutritious food. With a partner like BJ’s Wholesale Club, together we will be able to make a significant impact in the fight against hunger in our community.”

The BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located at the intersection of Interstate 26 and North Main Street, Summerville’s primary retail corridor. The Club will be the first in South Carolina, expanding BJ’s footprint to 16 states and marking club #215 for the company. The Club will also feature a BJ’s Gas® station, saving Members even more.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer surveys on household spending, the BJ’s Wholesale Club could save area shoppers more than $40 million a year.

