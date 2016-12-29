Authorities search for mother-daughter duo wanted for passing fraudulent checks

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Greeleyville Police Department is searching for two people responsible for passing several fraudulent checks at local businesses.

Mother-daughter duo Susie Loretta Thomas, 44 and Synquis Mechelle Oaks, 28 are wanted in connection with an incident involving cashing phony checks at a Greeleyville convenience store on July 1, according to Greeleyville Police Lieutenant Tyrone York.

Authorities say the checks the women used appeared to be from Georgetown Morning Star and the Kingstree Nursing Center. Neither of them are employed by the businesses, according to officials.

Another fake check was also cashed at Clippers Country Store in Salters.

York says the duo used several false addresses, including one of an abandoned home in Dorchester County.

Oaks stands at 4’11” and weighs 140 pounds. Thomas is 5’4″ and weighs 202 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Greeleyville Police Department at 843-426-2114.