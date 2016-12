MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police confirm that a child fell three stories from a Myrtle Beach resort Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police says a 12-year-old boy fell at the Long Bay Resort at 7200 N Ocean Blvd around 2 p.m. Investigators say the incident appears to be an accident.

According to Crosby, the boy was taken to the hospital but officials are unaware of the child’s condition.