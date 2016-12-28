Woman in critical condition after shooting at gun range

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One woman was hospitalized Monday after she was shot in the eye at an Upstate gun range.

Deputies say the shooting happened at Skip J. Shooting Range on Murphy Road in Anderson.

Coroner Greg Shore said the 24-year-old Georgia woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the head in her eye and that the bullet is lodged in her brain. He said she was visiting family in the area for Christmas and they had gone to the shooting range as they had in the past.

Shore said that the victim was unresponsive when paramedics arrived on scene.

She’s on life support as of Tuesday, Shore said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

The owner of Skip J Shooting Range says it was an accidental shooting and the first one since they have been in operation for 24 years.